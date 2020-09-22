After a long break since his Zero bombed at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to acting by reportedly signing three movies in a row. He will be working with Siddharth Anand's Pathan, an untitled movie with Raju Hirani, and a flick with Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

Now, there is an update about SRK's film with Atlee Kumar. If the latest reports are to be believed, Shah Ruk Khan will be playing dual roles again. Like in some of his earlier movies, he will be seen doing the roles of hero and villain in the Hindi film.

English Babu Desi Mem, Duplicate, Paheli, Don, Om Shanti Om, Ra One, Karan Arjun, and Fan are the films in which King Khan had played the double roles. In the Atlee Kumar-directorial, he will be playing the characters of an investigating officer and a most-wanted criminal.

Their confrontation and conflicts are the cruces of the story, says the report.

Atlee Kumar has been working on the story for about two years with Karan Johar's team of writers. The news has not come as a surprise to the director's fans as his penchants for dual and triple roles are well-known.

His last three films Theri, Mersal and Bigil had Vijay playing multiple roles. However, his flick with SRK is not a remake of his hit Tamil flicks.

Shah Rukh Khan should complete Siddharth Anand's film before moving on to Atlee's project.