Vijay, a man known for his humble nature, had stunned Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif many years ago with his down-to-earth nature. The actress has now revealed about the interesting incident on a Bollywood chat show.

Kat has said that Thalapathy, during an ad shoot, patiently waited for her to say goodbye when she was busy over phone. Remember, she was not a star 10 years ago, while the Tamil actor had become a youth icon in in late 2000s.

"We were sitting on the floor when we were shooting in Ooty. I was very, very cold. I was on my phone and I see in front of me these two feet. I thought it must be someone standing and I didn't bother to look up. So I'm on my phone and after some time, I still see these feet. Finally, I have looked up and I see that it's the guy in the ad with us. He's a South superstar, his name is Vijay," the actress recalled about the incident.

"He was so polite, he was waiting not to disturb me to say goodbye," she added on the Anaita Shroff Adajania-chat show. Vijay and Katrina Kaif had shot for a Coca Cola commercial in Ooty. The video can be watched below:

It is believed that the incident is etched in Katrina Kaif's mind because such simple behaviour is quite uncommon in Bollywood.

However, not just Katrina Kaif, from Priyanka Chopra to Nayanthara, the actresses who had worked with him have always kept him in high regards for his simple nature. .

On the professional front, Kat is busy with Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Rohit Shetty-directorial Sooryavanshi and PT Usha's biopic. Whereas Vijay is working on his untitled film, presently titled as Thalapathy 63, directed by Atlee.