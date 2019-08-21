Jayam Ravi's Comali is showing the signs of becoming a superhit at the Tamil Nadu box office. After garnering positive reviews from the critics, the Kollywoood movie has made an impressive collection in its opening weekend in its home territory.

Comali had managed to create quite a buzz with its well-edited trailer. As a result, the film got a decent opening. The Pradeep Ranganathan-directorial was being released when Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai was still dominating the market, but Jayam Ravi's film managed to attract the viewers' attention towards it. Hence, it posted a respectable total at the Tamil Nadu box office in its first weekend.

Going by the trade reports, Comali has made an approximate collection of Rs 19 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in its four-day first weekend. On the first day, it had reportedly grossed Rs 5.39 crore and the positive word-of-mouth helped the flick to perform well at the collection centres in the next three days.

In Chennai, Comali has raked in Rs 1.7 crore.

The movie is about man, who is in the state of coma for 16 years. In the last two decades, the country has witnessed massive changes in the lifestyles and value system. The Pradeep Ranganathan's movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Samyukta Hegde in the female leads, portrays how the man who went into a prolonged state of unconsciousness before this revolution responds to the present reality. Comali tries to give an important message to the society.

With no big releases this week, Comali is expected to do well at the Tamil Nadu box office. Next week, Prabhas' mega-budget movie Saaho will hit the screens and it is likely to impact on the collections of the movies of all languages across the country.