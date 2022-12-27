Makeup has evolved significantly over the years and more women than ever are now focusing on looking the best version of themselves. Makeup is now no less than an art form and artists around the world are finding their own unique makeup styles. The modern scene is dominated by subtle looks and makeup finesse that accentuate a person's natural features. Chandani Malik, an international makeup artist has embraced these makeup trends and set herself apart on the global beauty scene. She believes in the beauty of subtle and lets natural features do the talking. Her work has received global recognition and appreciation.

Her signature subtle makeup is a rage among modern brides who prefer her to deck them up for their big day. She is not just popular in India but also abroad and has been flying extensively lately to cater to Indian brides abroad. Her booking run full in advance and brides need to book as much as 6 months before their wedding date to get a bridal makeup appointment with her. Among her most notable clients was London-based Hasina Moorjani's big fat Indian wedding in Phuket.

Her story is an inspirational tale of following her passion. She is a lawyer by profession and is married to Mr Akshay Malik, who is one of the criminal lawyers in the country. She switched careers only to follow her aptitude and interest in makeup. She believes that everyone is beautiful and makeup is just a form of expression. She works closely with her customers to understand what kind of look they expect and gives them a makeover close to their expectations and one that accentuates their natural features. She thinks that the confidence that brides have is their most precious asset as they move down the aisle. Thus, she helps to make them confident with her makeup.

She is a certified makeup artist who completed her course from JD institute in Delhi and then started her journey as a bridal makeup artist. She continues to research and learn the nuances of makeup and this sets her apart from others in the field. She also enrols with other makeup artists worldwide and continues to learn new tips and techniques.

She is also a makeup influencer who shares hacks and techniques on her Instagram page regularly. She has worked with numerous influencers in the past and created a loyal fanbase for herself.

Her vision is to cater to more and more brides and help them look spectacular on their big day.