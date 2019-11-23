Like every loving and caring husband, Ajith threw a surprise birthday bash for his wife Shalini, who celebrated her 40th birthday on 20 November. His idea of birthday celebration took his better half by left her astonished.

The actor, who is popularly known as Thala among his fans, organised a birthday party at the Leela Palace in Chennai. Without her notice, he had invited all her classmates to join her on the special day.

Upon meeting her, the friends pretended as if they have met her accidentally even as her doting husband watched the sight of her joy in awe, her classmates have told a website. It is said that the birthday girl was told by her husband that they would be celebrating the special day with their parents and children.

The Perfect Venue

Ajith opted for the venue as she loves the sea-side view. The entire hall, which was booked for the celebration, was filled with the photos of her from her childhood to present day with the text 'baby Shalini.'

Shalini Ajith initially thought her friends had accidentally arrived at the venue, but later realised that her husband had planned the event to make her happy. The actress reportedly had a great time on her birthday.

After being in love for some time, Ajith married Shalini in 2000. They are blessed with two children: Daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik.

Ajith Getting Ready for his Next

The actor is now getting ready for his next movie Valimai, the shooting of which will commence in December. He is teaming up with H Vinoth again with whom he worked in Nerkonda Paarvai. Boney Kapoor is funding the latest flick, which reportedly has Nayanthara in the female lead.