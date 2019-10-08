After a blockbuster hit like Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a break and spending some quality time with his family. The actor's next venture will go on the floors in December. Once again, Shahid has eyed on a remake project and that too of a Telugu film.

Shahid Kapoor is going to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of Jersey, a blockbuster, which had Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. Jersey is a sports drama that revolves around a cricketer who fails after many attempts in life and decides to revive his cricketing career in his late 30s.

This yet to be titled film will be jointly produced by Dil Raju's Venkateswara Creations, Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts and Amam Gill's Brat Films. Rumours are doing rounds that Gowtham Tinnanuri, the director of the original, will helm the remake. Gowtham has already locked his team of assistant directors.

Currently, the team is busy rewriting the script as per the nativity of Bollywood sensibilities. Actress Rashmika Mandanna of Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam fame is reportedly in talks to play the leading lady for the film.

According to reports, Shahid wants to do commercial films which will be up to the audience's expectations. Soon after the release of Kabir Singh, Shahid was offered Jersey remake and as he loved the script, he said yes, but was in two minds on doing two back-to-back remake projects.