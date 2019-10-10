After being a super hit on Netflix, Lust Stories is all set to be remade in Telugu. Actress Amala Paul will reportedly be seen playing the lead in one of the four segments of the anthology.

This particular segment will be directed by Nandini Reddy, who is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Oh Baby!

Ronnie Screwvala will reportedly produce the Telugu remake.

As the makers were mighty impressed with Amala's bold role in Aadai, she was chosen unanimously keeping in mind her ability to get into the skin of the character.

Jagapathi Babu will also reportedly be a part of the segment featuring Amala.

The original anthology was directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akthar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, and released on Netflix on June 15, 2018.

It has not been ascertained yet which segment Nandini will direct in the remake. Amala is currently in Hyderabad and the shoot has already begun.

More updates from the makers are awaited and an official confirmation is expected to be made soon.