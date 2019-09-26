Will he or won't he? The fans of Kavin have been wondering whether he would accept the offer made by the Bigg Boss to quit the show midway or will he continue his journey in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

In the episode aired on Wednesday, Kavin, apparently, gives a serious thought about walking out of the show with Rs 5 lakh and the latest teaser also indicated that he is willing to quit the show. The actor is seen convincing his best buddy Sandy that they would meet outside after 10 days, while expressing his wish to end his journey.

Is it a good decision?

After Vanitha Vijayakumar, Kavin is one of the most-loathed contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. From the initial weeks to till now, his survival, despite so much of anguish against him among the viewers, is nothing short of a miracle.

The latest trends indicate that Kavin is unlikely to enter the grand finale and even if he makes it to the last stage, his chances of emerging victory is bleak. So, accepting Rs 5-lakh offer and leaving the show would be a wise decision at this stage.

His family members are in trouble due to financial issues. In fact, the Trichy judicial magistrate court, recently, sentenced Kavin's mother along with their a few relatives to five years in jail for cheating 29 depositors, who invested in their unregistered chit fund company.

The court has also ordered them to pay Rs 1 lakh each for 29 depositors. The offered money along with his remuneration for his stay in the show gives a big relief to his family and possibly solves the financial mess created by his mother.

Considering these factors, Kavin should walk away from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 with Rs 5 lakh cash.