For Selena Gomez's 27th birthday, the young starlet took off to Italy. Right after serving as a maid of honour at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's Texan wedding over the weekend, Gomez, along with her pals, flew off for an overseas birthday extravaganza.

Strolling the streets of Rome in gorgeous maxi dresses and looking gorgeous under the Roman sun, Selena certainly looked like a sight to behold!

According to a source quoted by E! News, "Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends. The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads." The insider further added, "They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have a dessert of ice cream and tiramisu."

Selena had a very good time as her birthday rang in. "They had a two-hour lunch at Pierluigi, one of Selena's favourite places where she loves to eat in Rome. They sat inside and had a long lunch with many different courses to enjoy. After they finished they had a driver pick them up and take them away," revealed an insider.

'Cause we can't get enough

Yeah, we can't get enough

Yeah, we can't get enough of Selena Gomez in Italy. https://t.co/gX3bRd1Twn pic.twitter.com/7fkDVhqGR5 — E! News (@enews) July 23, 2019

Pictures further convince us that the Wolves singer had a great time. "After lunch they walked around near Piazza del Popola and the Spanish Steps. It was a hot day so they didn't stay out too long. They cooled off with bottled water and did some sightseeing and shopping at street vendor stands and in women's clothing stores. Selena seemed very happy to be in Rome and was taking in the beautiful sites and all of the culture."

How cool! Part of her Italian rendezvous also included her visiting the island of Capri as Gomez and her squad took off in a boat. "Selena sipped on an iced tea and stopped to look at leather sandals and hats," the source told E! News. "Selena and her friends posed for pictures on the boat that Andrea took for them. Selena seemed very happy and content with her friends. She was hugging them and they were all having a lovely time."

.@SelenaGomez looks gorgeous as she spends her 27th birthday in Italy.? pic.twitter.com/MKqidwwisr — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) July 22, 2019

It won't be long before the singer returns, although the exact date has not been revealed yet. After going through a tough year as she dealt with tremendous mental health concerns and therapy sessions, this trip looks like it was much needed!