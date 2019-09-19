"Music is another kind of worship, it has no caste, religion or place. Music is the necessary peace and it is the necessary joy." - Rao Sahab

Meet the small town boy with millions of dreams in his eyes started his singing career in 2018. "RAO SAHAB" is well known Hindi, Haryanvi, Punjabi singer & Rapper from Gurgaon,Haryana. Being an amazing singer who has haryana in his voice and talks, he has a huge fan following from different corners of India.

"RAO SAHAB" immense talent is unbeatable. He had a dream to become a singer from his childhood. He participated in many school functions & showcase his passion for music. In 2018 he came up with his first song "CHORI TU NADAN" which was loved by a million people. Not only this, in 2019, he also came up with a new song "STAR BOY" again loved by the audience. "RAO SAHAB" song "STAR BOY" article came in "TIMES OF INDIA" news in music highlights suggesting people to listen to the song. "RAOSAHAB" is famous & he is known by the tagline "AAGYA BABY RAO SAHAB" by his fans. "RAO SAHAB" coming with big projects with many famous stars. As he is getting the opportunity to work in collaboration with famous stars, for last 2 years. He will be coming with many new songs & shows in coming years.

He has come a long way with his passion for music & when you examine his journey, you can see how much work he has done in a short period. That time is not far when you will see him in Bollywood music industry. He has made a special place in every music lover's heart with his music. Not only this "RAO SAHAB" have a Heart of Gold, he helps the people & poor who are in need. "RAO SAHAB" is down to Earth person, no one will see any star attitude in him. He is funny & try to keep everyone happy. He loves travelling. He also loves sports like Cricket, football etc.

People love the way he drifts the music into a different world. His magical voice carries a Rockstar in him. He puts best effort to sing the same song with different style and seems like one of the hard competitors out in the industry and had already won the hearts of millions.