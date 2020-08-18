The California wildfire is spreading at an alarming pace. Despite efforts of containment, it appears to remain out of control. The authorities have ordered evacuation across different parts of the state, with residents of Sierra County, Los Angeles County, Stanislaus County, and Napa County already been issued mandatory evacuation orders.

After Loyalton, Lake Fire, Canyon Zone and River Fire, the fire has spread through Hennessey, where the wildfire has burned 2,400 acres with zero percent, Newsweek reported.

"Firefighters on at scene of a vegation fire near Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, Califonia. The fire is current 2,400 acrea and 0% contained. 205 structures are threatened and Evacuation Orders are in place," Cal Fire unit said.

Evacuation orders

The evacuation orders are in place for the residents of Hennessey at Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road, from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road, and all of Hennessey Ridge Road, the official report said.

Additionally, road closures affect Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road and from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock.