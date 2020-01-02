Veteran actress Hema Malini is all set to make her comeback in movies with Shimla Mirchi which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is directed by Ramesh Sippy who donned the director's hat nearly after 25 years. But it seems like, the movie won't get a theatrical release.

A certain source close to these developments has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, "Viacom 18 has taken the decision (to release Shimla Mirchi on the digital platform) on their own. Rameshji had no say in the matter. He made the film in 2014 at a meager budget of 16-17 crores. It was meant to be a small sweet romantic film set in Shimla. Rameshji handed over the film to the producers in 2015. Just why they sat on it for 4 years and why they've decided to not give it a theatrical release is not explained. It isn't as if small-town romances don't work in theatres. Viacom themselves have released several such films. Recent films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh have done well. Then why this stepmotherly treatment to Shimla Mirchi?"

This decision taken by the producers has angered Ramesh Sippy as none of the actors from the film were consulted before taking such an important decision.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same either from the producer or from the director. But we hope for an update about it is released soon as fans are all excited to witness the Dream Girl back on the silver screen after a long time.