Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Amitabh -Abhishek Bachchan arrive at cremotorium amid Dharmendra's death reports

A sad piece of news has shaken Bollywood. Indian film actor Dharmendra, widely known as the "He-Man" of Indian cinema, has reportedly passed away at the age of 89.

As per several media reports and IANS, Dharmendra passed away on Monday (November 24). The news surfaced after a morning filled with speculation, triggered by an ambulance, accompanied by tight security arriving at his Mumbai home. However, no official confirmation regarding his death has been released yet.

Several videos of celebrities arriving at Dharmendra's Juhu residence have gone viral. Many clips on Twitter also show Hema Malini, Esha Deol and others at the Pawan Hans crematorium, adding to the confusion online.

A video shared by ANI shows Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan arriving at the Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. An official statement on veteran actor Dharmendra's health is still awaited.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. An official statement on veteran actor Dharmendra's health is awaited. pic.twitter.com/JIXuoWvq5L — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

The viral videos show Hema Malini, Esha Deol, among others hiding thier face while heading towards the crematorium.

Veteran actor, #Dharmendra affectionately known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji,' passed away today at the age of 89. His passing leaves behind an unmatched legacy of over six decades.#News pic.twitter.com/iqE7oXfXJL — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 24, 2025

Dharmendra's health once again grabbed headlines on Monday, November 24, after an ambulance arrived at the veteran actor's Juhu residence in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the 89-year-old has been battling age-related issues and has reportedly been on a ventilator for over 15 days. On November 11, many media houses wrongly reported his death, after which Hema Malini slammed the media for falsely reporting on someone's demise. Dharmendra was later discharged and taken home.

A video shared by a Bollywood-focused Instagram page showed an ambulance pulling up outside his home in Mumbai, with medical personnel stepping out before entering the building. The clip spread quickly, prompting speculation about whether the veteran star had suffered a sudden health complication.

As soon as the video went viral, reports began claiming that Dharmendra had passed away. CINTAA's official Instagram page also shared the news, but later deleted it. Filmfare also posted about Dharmendra's death on Instagram. However, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, or anyone from the family has not reacted to the reports.

On October 31, 2025, Dharmendra was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After he returned home, an inside video circulated online showing his first wife, Prakash Kau,r crying inconsolably, while their sons Sunny and Bobby appeared emotional as Dharmendra lay on a ventilator.

There were reports that if Dharmendra's health improved, the family planned to host a 90th birthday celebration for him on December 8. In the days following his discharge, close friends including Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, visited Hema Malini to inquire about the family's well-being, signalling the deep concern within the film fraternity.

Recently, Sunny Deol had also slammed paparazzi for hovering around his residence.