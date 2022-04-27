A growing number of people are deciding to step into the world running a business and ditching traditional societal norms. Now more than ever, people of all ages realize that standard brick-and-mortar jobs don't necessarily offer the job security they thought they did. Instead of working for someone else, many would like to work for themselves, ultimately finding their passions in life and using those passions to start successful businesses. However, being an entrepreneur isn't easy, nor does everyone know how to get started. However, people like Nate Peterman are there to help young goal-oriented entrepreneurs change their lives for the better. The serial entrepreneur, author, and co-founder of Symba Marketing has some valuable advice to offer.

Motivating Young Entrepreneurs

You can have a vision, but you can't expect to take that vision to the next level without a plan. Nate wants people to know that it doesn't matter how old they are or where they're at in life because it's never too late to become an entrepreneur and do what you love. "If you love what you do, you'll continue to do it well, leaving your clients happy to do business with you. At Symba Marketing, we take pride in offering our clients countless services as a branding and creative agency. We love what we do and love making an impact on our clients, which allows us to meet and even surpass their expectations," said Nate Peterman. "It's part of the reason we scaled our business so quickly. Not many businesses go from earning absolutely nothing to bringing in six figures, but we managed to do that because of our hard work and personal connection made with the clients."

Spreading Wisdom to the Next Generation

He's published a book, Success Secrets for the Young Entrepreneur, to provide guidance, support, and helpful suggestions to those looking to start a business in any industry. "I want to see this next generation of business owners achieve a greater level of success, and I know they can do that with the right amount of guidance and support," he shared. "When people have the tools, tips, and knowledge needed to dive into the entrepreneurial world, they can often achieve better results. When I see people doing well because of what they've learned from me, it makes me feel good to know that I'm changing lives and making a difference."

While heavily focused on completing essential tasks for SymbaMarketing, he also works with major social media influencers. He's also the music manager for India Dupriez, the 18-year-old Australian pop music star known for her talent and unique voice. Known as a man of many hats who people refer to as Nate the Great, he continues to excel as a serial entrepreneur while offering to help other people get started.