The full movie of Ram Pothineni's Hello Guru Prema Kosame has been leaked on the internet on the day it hit the screens and the free download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Ram Pothineni is one of young popular Telugu actor, but he has suffered a severe setback with back-to-back failures like Hyper and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, which bombed at the box office. He has chosen an interesting story that will become hit with the family audience. He has left no stone unturned to make his latest outing Hello Guru Prema Kosame a hit ticket counters. He is hoping score hit for himself.

But piracy is apparently riding against his wishes, as the complete copy of Hello Guru Prema Kosame has allegedly been released on the torrent sites even before its evening shows ended. Some miscreants have allegedly recorded the full movie and leaked on their websites for free download or watch it online. A website offers six versions with their size ranging between 2.3GB and 200MB.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame is romantic comedy film written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The movie starring Ram Pothineni, Anupama Parameswaran and Pranitha Subhash, has received good response from critics and viewers, who say that it deals with a routine plot with predictable and slow narration. But it is high on entertainment quotient that makes it a good treat for a family audience.

Dil Raju, who scored hit for Ram with Nenu Sailaja, has produced Hello Guru Prema Kosame with a whopping budget and its theatrical rights have been sold for a record price of Rs 24 crore. The stakes are really high on the film, but its pirated copy is posing a big threat for it, as it will affect its collection at the box office.

Firstly, Hello Guru Prema Kosame is clashing with Pandem Kodi 2, the dubbed version of SandaiKozhi 2, that will split the audience and take them away from it. Secondly, the situational humour is the big strength of the Ram starrer and comedy element will always have repeat audience. But since the full movie available online for free download, the repeat viewers may not opt to spend money on it again.