Bollywood actor Aadar Jain is all set for his upcoming film, 'Hello Charlie' and took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a sneak-peek into the film. The actor also revealed the release date of the trailer through his post.

Aadar shared the post and wrote: "A little washroom break never hurt nobody or did it? ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¦ #HelloCharlie Trailer out March 22, on @primevideoin. #HelloCharlieOnPrime".

The short video showed a man peeing at a urinal when Aadar enters the washroom and stands at the side urinal. They both exchange smiles. However, later, a Gorilla enters the washroom and the man stares at him and faints immediately. Aadar and the Gorilla look at each other wonder what happened to the man.

The video left the fans quite entertained and many of them were seen commenting on the post. Some of the users commented with many laughing emojis, while some showed their happiness and eagerness over the release of the trailer on March 22. One of the users wrote: "Keep active in moviesâ¤ï¸ can't wait to see thisðŸ˜". Another user wrote: "Eagerly Waiting ðŸ˜ðŸ˜@aadarjain".

Global release across 240 countries

Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment has also announced that the global premiere of the upcoming family entertainer will take place across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, 'Hello Charlie' is a hilarious yet goofy treat, featuring Aadar Jain in the lead, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi among others. The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, will also introduce actress Shlokka Pandit to the audience.

Teaser gets great response

'Hello Charlie' will showcase Aadar Jain in the character of a young simpleton from a small town and his experience of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. The film enthusiasts feel that the film will surely give a breath of fresh air with a new entertaining production.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film that was released recently has garnered quite a great response from the viewers as well as Bollywood celebrities. Several B-town stars, including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and many others have shared posts on their Instagram stories.