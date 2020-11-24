A deadly helicopter crash in Southern Israel has left behind charred debris, killing two people on the spot. Images from the accident spot show the helicopter crashed into a field in the Negev region, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation revealed on Tuesday.

The reason for the crash remains unknown. The Israel Air Force SAR Unit 669 crew arrived at the scene for inspection, only to witness the charred debris with nothing left to inspect. The investigation has begun and more details are to be revealed shortly.

(This is a developing story...)