Actor Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Monday night, with close friends and family in attendance. Salim Khan's second wife, actor Helen, along with Salman Khan, Alvira, Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha, among others, attended the bash.

Several photos and videos from the celebration have already gone viral on social media.

Evergreen actor Helen greeted the media stationed outside with warmth; she waved and even bowed down to the paps. Arpita Khan Sharma, who was driving, was papped while parking her car.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who share a close bond with the Khan family, arrived together for the celebration. However, Sonakshi avoided the media and ran inside the venue, while Zaheer posed.

Ayush Sharma posed for paps.

Salman waved at the paps. The actor sported a black T-shirt and a moustache, which seems to be his look from Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming period military drama Battle of Galwan. He has also just returned from his Da-Bangg Tour in Qatar.

However, netizens noticed that he was carrying a pack of cigarettes in his hand.

Although the actor, aged 59, is fit, he is often caught smoking on camera. Many even noticed that the wrinkles on his elbow were visible.

Apart from the family, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera and his son also posed for the cameras.

All you need to know about Salim Khan and his personal life

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who gave Hindi cinema classics such as Sholay and Zanjeer, married Salma Khan in 1964.

Salma Khan's birth name was Sushila Charak, which she changed to Salma Khan after marrying Salim Khan. The couple share four children, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri and also have an adopted daughter, Arpita Khan.

Years later, Salim Khan met Bollywood dancer-actress Helen. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in 1981. However, the journey was not easy. Salim Khan has previously admitted that his relationship with Helen was an emotional accident, and he chose to be honest with his family rather than let them hear about it through gossip columns.

What Salim Khan told his children before marrying Helen

In one episode of the documentary Angry Young Men, Salim Khan was asked how he fell in love with Helen. He replied, "Pyaar toh aapne agar kiya hoga toh pata lagega (You will know if you have ever fallen in love)." He also shared how he broke the news to his children about his decision to marry her.

In the recent docu-series Angry Young Men, Salim Khan not only opened up about his professional journey but also gave a glimpse into his personal life with Salma Khan and Helen. He shared, "I'm lucky that I have two wives and that they live in harmony. Never mind if that happened a few years later. My wives are good-looking and now they are ageing gracefully."

In another interview with Zoom, Salim Khan revealed that he was the first to tell Salma about his relationship with Helen. "When I told her, she didn't shake hands with me and tell me what a wonderful thing I was doing. Of course, we had problems, but for a very short time. After that, everything was accepted," he said.

"I sat all the kids down and discussed it with them. I told them, 'You won't understand it now, but you will when you're older. I am in love with Helen aunty, and I know you can't love her as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect for her," Salim Khan recalled.

Over the years, Salim Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan have often been seen celebrating special occasions and festivals together as one blended family.

