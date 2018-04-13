Heidi Klum seems to be having the perfect summer love this year. The former Victoria's Secret model, who has been holidaying in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico with her new boyfriend, rose the temperatures by ditching her clothes during the trip.

Of late, the hot model has been spotted topless while getting into some PDA soaking up the sun. The 44-year-old was recently photographed by the paparazzi topless while she sipped on her wine glass during her Mexican vacation, TMZ reports.

She was seen with her new boyfriend, rocker Tom Kaulitz. Earlier this week, some raunchy photos of the hot new couple made headlines. The photos featured Klum baring it all while grinding on top of her new toyboy. She was seen sharing some passionate moments with Tokio Hotel frontman artist.

Even in those pictures, she was seen wearing just the bikini bottoms and a pair of sunglasses while making out with her new beau.

Although the two have been spotted together only during the course of the trip, it has been reported that Klum has been dating the 28-year-old since March this year.

Prior to this, the America's Got Talent star was in a relationship with Vito Schnabel, 31, for three years. They parted way in September 2017.

Klum has been all over the town expressing her affection to the people she loves. Earlier this year, she set tongues wagging when she grabbed Emily Ratajkowski at the Golden Globes after-party.

She also gave gossip mongers something to talk about when she shared a few photos and videos with Mel B. A couple of websites questioned if a bisexual Mel is eying her AGT co-judge. Klum chose to add fuel to the fire by sharing a video where she is seen giving Mel a bath after Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards.