Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are quarantined separately while they wait for the results of their coronavirus tests. The 46-year-old supermodel shared a video of herself and Tom kissing opposite sides of a glass door.

"As many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill.

To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, adding, "We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."

Heidi had been shooting with co-hosts Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the Pasadena Civic auditorium near Los Angeles. When she could not continue, the judges apologized to the audience claiming that the model had come down with a case of food poisoning.

Coronavirus has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and has taken thousands of lives across the globe.