At least 24 people were killed as heavy rains lashed Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, officials said.

Rescue officials told local media that several houses have been completely destroyed and the majority of the victims were killed due to roof collapse incidents, reports Xinhua news agency.

Damages caused due to heavy rains

In one incident, the roof of an old house collapsed in Lahore's Harbanspura area , killing four people and injuring five others. In another, nine members of a family were buried under debris when the roof of their house collapsed in Sheikhupura district.

A woman and her four children lost their lives when the roof of their house collapsed in Mandi Bahauddin district. Meanwhile, three labourers were crushed to death when a landslide occurred in a coal mine in Chakwal district.

Three people lost their lives in different incidents of electrocution and roof collapse in Faisalabad district.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from Wednesday that will produce widespread rains in the country during the next three to four days.

Heavy rainfall may also generate flash flooding in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.