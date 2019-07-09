Thousands of commuters were stranded in Washington DC after the city experienced flash floods due to torrential rainfall on Monday, July 8.

The basement of the White House's West Wing - the press department's workplace - was flooded, along with other administrative buildings. The National Archives Building and Museum was closed to ensure the protection of important archives.

A statement by the National Archives said the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights were safe and not in any danger.

The rains led to power shortage as well as massive road and railway delays across the city.

The National Weather Service revealed that water levels at the flood-prone region of Cameron Run in Virginia's Alexandria, rose more than 7 feet in 30 minutes after 9 am.

"The storm was not moving very quickly," meteorologist Cody Ledbetter told AFP. The storm reached 6.3 inches of rain near Frederick, Maryland, about 4.5 inches near Arlington, Virginia, and about 3.4 inches at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in a two-hour period.

According to reports, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue in northern Virginia said it responded to more than 30 emergency calls.