Amid a yellow alert for a heat wave issued by the Meteorological Department, normal life was badly affected due to the soaring temperature in Jammu and adjoining localities.

For the last week, the temperature has been above 41 degrees Celsius forcing the authorities to change the timing of the schools falling under the summer zone in Jammu province.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heat waves in the Jammu division on 22 and 23 May. There is no possibility of relief from heat till 28 May.

In today's bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department issued warm nights and hot and humid weather warnings for the next five days.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat state, northeast Madhya Pradesh during 22nd to 26th May, West Madhya Pradesh, Delhi on 22nd to 23rd, Vidarbha during 23rd to 26th, East Uttar Pradesh during 24th to 26th and north Madhya Maharashtra during 22nd to 25th May 2024", the Department warns.

Temperature likely to touch 40 degrees in May

As the relentless heat wave persists, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the maximum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to soar beyond 44 degrees by the end of May. The IMD official confirmed that there is no significant rain forecast, and the weather will remain dry until the month's conclusion.

An official from the IMD stated, "Currently, temperatures are hovering between 41 to 42 degrees, but we anticipate a further increase to 44 degrees around May 27-28."

The historical data reveals that the highest recorded temperature in Jammu was a scorching 47.4 degrees on May 26, 1984.

In recent years, the mercury has consistently risen during late May. On May 23, 2023, the maximum temperature reached 42.0 degrees, while May 15, 2022, saw 43.9 degrees. The trend continued with 41.6 degrees on May 27, 2021, and 42.6 degrees on May 28, 2020. The IMD also reported 44.1 degrees on May 31, 2019, and 43.5 degrees on May 30, 2018.

The weather outlook for the next week indicates generally dry conditions, with isolated chances of thundershowers. The heat wave persists over the plains of Jammu Division, while hilly districts in Jammu Division and the plains of Kashmir Division will experience hot and dry weather.

Due to the intense heat wave, all schools falling in the Summer zone shall observe timing from 8 AM to 12 Noon from 20.5.2024 till further orders.



Regarding, the winter Zones in the Jammu Division, requests have been received to adjust school timings.

School timings already changed

Amid soaring temperatures, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday ordered a change in the timings of schools in the summer zone from May 20.

As per the order issued by the School Education Department (SED), all concerned chief Education officers (CEOs) are instructed to revise timing in consultation with concerned deputy commissioners in view of an intense heat wave.

It has been directed to observe class work from 0800 hours to 1200 hrs in summer zone areas of Jammu region from Monday.

"Due to the intense heat wave, all schools falling in the Summer Zone shall observe timing from 8 AM to 12 Noon from May 20 till further orders," the School Education Department posted on social media.

It further read, "Regarding, the winter zones in the Jammu Division, requests have been received to adjust school timings. Chief Education officers (CEOs) are instructed to revise the timings in consultation with the respective deputy commissioner, following past practices, wherever required."

The maximum temperature in Jammu has been between 40 to 42 degrees C for the past week, forcing people to stay indoors.