Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm. The horror-comedy genre is loved by fans and critics. And within fifteen days, the film has surpassed over Rs 500 crore at the box office. Stree 2 is one of the highest-grossing films in 2024.

Apart from the stellar star cast, the film also featured a special appearance by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. After the success of the film, the makers have announced the next instalment of the film. And the script for Stree 3 is in the works.

Amid this excitement, Bhumi Rajgor, who plays the titular character in Stree 2, recently discussed the next installment of the famous franchise.

Akshay to play a villain in Stree 3; netizens unhappy

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhumi shared her thoughts on the possibility of a face-off with Akshay Kumar in the rumoured Stree 3. "I'm not sure yet, but looking at the film's reception, I'm hopeful there will be a Stree 3. I have to admit, I'd be a little scared to go up against Akshay Kumar—he's a martial arts expert after all."

She added, "Everyone assumed Shraddha was Stree, and the truth had to be kept a secret. I didn't even get to read the full script—I only got to see the climax on the assistant director's phone during the shoot."

Since I was playing a ghost, songs like 'Gumnaam Hai Koi' would be played," Bhumi recalled.

However, netizens are unhappy with the news that Akshay's character will be in focus in Stree 3, They are of the view that Akshay will ruin the Stree franchise.

A user wrote, "I was never happy when I saw him but I thought oh it's a cameo never mind."

Another mentioned, "Seriously and he's so cringe. My mood went off when K saw him. I thought maybe a cameo but then I got to know the truth in the ending ."

The third one, "I hope they give a separate movie to him but that's not going to happen because they have planned him vs Shraddha-varun. The sad part is that, unlike the first two parts, the focus will not be on Rajkummar or Shraddha but on the "superstars" Akshay and Varun and that would ruin the fun. "

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 hit theatres on August 14 and has been a massive success. The film features an ensemble cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana. With the possibility of Stree 3 on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting what's next for the franchise, especially with Bhumi Rajgor's exciting hints about her character's future.