Sobbing controllably near the body of his father who was now lying dead, a three-year-old was recused by a Jammu and Kashmir policeman amid the terrorist attack in Sopore town, Baramulla district.

Around 7:30 am a CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday morning, July 1.

A J&K policeman carried the weeping three-year-old in his arms and rescued him from the showers of bullets during the crossfire attack.

According to an eyewitness, quoted by a report, "The boy was wailing on the body of father who had received bullets. A police person carried the baby in his lap and took away," they said.

Area cordoned off, search operation initiated

According to initial reports, two CRPF personnel were injured after the terrorists opened fire at the CRPF patrolling when they were exiting their vehicle. A civilian was also hurt in the attack. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

"Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force jawans and a civilian have been reported. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation been initiated," Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police, said.

An official confirmed to KINS the incident and identified slain CRPF personnel as Dipchand Verma. While as the injured CRPF personnel have been identified as constable Bhoya Rajesh, constable Deepak Patil and Nilesh Chawde.