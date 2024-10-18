The news of Baba Siddique's assassination has shocked one and all. Salman Khan and his family have also been affected by it. Salman Khan reportedly left the shoot of Bigg Boss 18 midway and rushed to the hospital upon learning about Baba's death. He was seen teary-eyed as he left the hospital under tight security.

Salman and family have always been very close to Baba Siddique and his family. Not just Salman, even Arpita Khan Sharma and Arbaaz Khan were constant fixtures and each and every one of Siddique's events. Recently, at an event, Arbaaz expressed his shock and grief over his untimely passing.

Arbaaz on Baba's passing

"Baba Siddique was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bohot afsoos ho raha (the entire industry used to gather at his events it is heartbreaking to see him go)," he said.

He also expressed how everyone is praying for their family that they get the strength to bear the loss.

"It's very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that's it," he further said.

Zeeshan Siddique was devastated with the news of his father's death. He was seen breaking down over and over again during his last rites. Now, in an emotional social media post, he has sought justice.

Zeeshan's post

"My father died protecting the lives and homes of innocent, poor people. Our family is devastated, but his death must not be politicized or forgotten. We need justice—my family needs justice!" Zeeshan wrote on social media.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zaheer Iqbal, Mannara Chopra, Urvashi Rautela and many more celebs have been visiting Baba Siddique's home to give support to their family during the tough phase.