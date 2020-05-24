Rishi Kapoor's death came as a shock to many. Bollywood suffered a huge loss at the news. Remembered for his roles and his jovial personalities. Many actors and those who knew him have been reminiscing the actor's words and conversations they shared.

Javed Jaffrey who was replying to someone's Twitter post on Eid recalled Rishi Kapoor. The actor he said looked forward to Jaffrey's Eid parties. Rishi Kapoor is truly missed.

Jaaved Jaffrey recalls Rishi Kapoor before Eid

Eid is an auspicious time, full of joy, life and light. For Bollywood too Eid has always been a special day. However, this time Bollywood experiences a tragic loss of some of its best actors like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Moreover, the pandemic has put a damper on things.

On Twitter, a Rishi Kapoor fan wrote a heartfelt note to all the fans who will miss the actor on Eid. Jaaved Jaffrey coming across the post replied to the well-wisher with a touching anecdote, "He used to look forward to my Eid parties...He was a gem...Will miss him always."

he used to look for ward to my Eid parties..he was a gem??..will miss him always — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 23, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 30, much to the shock of his family and the industry at large. His loss was mourned by the entire industry and is one nobody will entirely recover from anytime soon. A few days before his passing the industry suffered another major loss, Irrfan Khan, who was a fine actor himself. The pair would have been seen next in D-Day.