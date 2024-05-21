Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. The actor believes in living a simple life. He never talks about his personal life or shares much about his family—especially his kids, Aarav and Nitara — in public. He believes in keeping his children's lives away from the limelight.

However, during cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's brand new talk show, Dhawan Karenge on Jio Cinema, Akshay revealed that Aarav doesn't want to be a part of films and wants to pursue a career in fashion.

Akshay on Aarav wearing thrifted clothes

Speaking on the show, Akshay said, "My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. He decided to move even though I didn't want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14."

He added, "He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn't even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn't believe in wastage."

Akshay then added that Aarav isn't interested in pursuing his career in films. He said, "We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion, but he doesn't want to be a part of cinema. He came to me and said that I didn't want to do films. I said this is your life, do what you want to do."

Akshay on fitness

He said, "I wake up early; that is the time when your wife and kids are asleep. You have time for yourself. So, when I wake up between 4:30 and 5 am, I don't exercise; I laze around. There is a garden in my house; I walk there or go to the beach near my home. At times, I just look up and talk to myself. I don't meditate, and this time with myself is meditation for me, to reflect on myself."

Akshay's message to the youth of today is to lead a simple life.

He added, "Try and have a very simple life. Simplicity is the best thing. Partying is not. I used to party as well. But there comes a time when you are bored of it."

Aarav has become an internet sensation after he was spotted partying with social media influencer Orry and Kajol's daughter Nysa.

Akshay's personal life

Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna. The two welcomed Aarav in 2002. Nitara was born in 2012. Last month, Aarav turned 21. Akshay had shared a warm note for his son on his birthday. He wrote, "Hi mere angrez puttar...the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me, you'd always be the little one who'd jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you've been doing already ;) Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad."