Akshay Kumar has been in the industry for over two decades. The actor has carved a niche for himself in various genres be it comedy, drama, action, romance and socially impactful films.

Akshay is best known for comedy and action films. Thus he was named Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood. However, his career has been going downhill ever since he stopped doing comedy films.

The actor is also known for doing back-to-back films more than 5 to 6 films in a year.

Akshay films namely OMG 2, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Mangal, and Sarfira tanked at the box office.

During a conversation, Akshay opened up about his career and addressed trolls who ask him why he keeps doing four films a year, and should rather concentrate on one film.

Akshay Kumar on quality and quantity of films he does in a year.

Akshay Kumar said, "Mujhe kehte hain ye chaar film kyu karta hai saal mein... isko ek film karni chahiye... chalo main ek picture kar leta hu baaki din kya karunga? Tere ghar mein aaun (They say to me, why does he do four films a year... he should do just one film... okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house)?"

He went on to add, "Many people who tell the other people ki ye bahoot kaam karte hein. Beta, yaad rakhna lucky are those people who get work. Yahan kaam nahi milta... roz koi na koi bolta hai berozgaari chal rahi hai ye chal raha hai wo chal raha hai... jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do (Remember, lucky are those people who get work. Here, every day someone says there is unemployment, this is happening, that is happening... if someone is getting work, let them do it)."

A user said, "He needs to understand quality over quantity but importantly if you have that much spare capacity, go do charity work, teach fitness at local community groups. That comment of "tere ghar mein aaun" says how narrow vision he has (very tapori type). Bus paisa paisa paisa hi sab kuch."

The third comment read, "I think ppl should stop expecting from Akshay that he needs to change his working style or he should take a backseat for a couple of years and make a comeback, none of that is going to happen."

Work Front

Akshay will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Ammy Virk. It will be released on August 15.

He will also be seen in Singham Again up for release this Diwali. The Rohit Shetty directorial also features Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, along with the trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay. He will also be seen in Sky Force, alongside Suniel Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, this year.