Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz grabbed headlines when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The actor was targeted by trolls and several hate comments for being a single mom. Although the actor never ever revealed the identity of the father of the child. However, netizens were guessing about the "mystery man" in her life.

Who is the mystery man in Ileana's life?

Last month, Ilena shared a blurred picture with a man she was seen letting down her hair and enjoying, fans were quick to guess that he could be the father of her child, however, Ileana didn't disclose anything about him.

Ileana has dropped new pictures from her recent date night. Taking to her Instagram stories Ileana D'Cruz's 'date night', without revealing anything about the guy, she just shared a collage of pictures with the mystery man in her life.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed a slight resemblance in the photos with the man whose silhouette she had earlier shared.

Netizens react

As soon as the picture was shared on various paparazzi handles, netzines flocked to their comment section and shared their views on the same.

Earlier this month, she had taken to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is spending the night indoors with her man and their dog, without revealing his name and face, she just shared the guy's face kissing her dog.

Ileana D'Cruz on her pregnancy journey!

Sharing a note on her pregnancy journey. She wrote, "being pregnant is such a beautiful blessing... I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon - and then there are some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.

Talking about finding support in her partner, And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need at that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore.