Lately, Bollywood has been blessed with may new faces and talents. While some of them came from non-Bollywood families, some have been raised under the umbrella of stardom. In last two years, newbies like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and many more made their debut in Bollywood. One of them was Ananya Panday who won millions of hearts by her cute looks and stylish personality.

The first break, Critics and Sopositive initiative

Entering movies with Karan Johar's Student of the year 2 was both a blessing and a curse for Chunkey Panday's little girl Ananya. While she was praised for her role by the film fraternity and have also received debutant awards, it gave fire to the topic of nepotism. But Ananya fought this gracefully and even founded an organisation called 'Sopositive' to stop online bullying.

Ananya on Nepotism

Ananya even went on the records on Karan's show and said that she feels that she doesn't deserve to be in the industry and there are many other who are way more talented than her and deserve the opportunity to be in Bollywood. Panday played the funky dancer role in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year.

Ananya's Love Life

Being beautiful and pretty in Bollywood means you will be linked with almost every co-star. Even before making her debut, the rumours of Ananya Panday dating Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aryan were making headlines but soon after her debut, the news of Ananya dating co-star Tiger Shroff was making the round.

Although Ananya has always denied these rumours and has been tight-lipped about her relationship. Talking about the same she said, " I'm single due to Punit Malhotra because nobody received an opportunity to impress me due to him." Punit Malhotra was the director of her first film, Student Of The Year 2.

So guys, if you're trying to win Ananya, you might have to woo Punit first.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Vo opposite Kartik Aryan and will soon be sharing the screen with South Superstar Vijay Devarakonda.