Who don't love to travel, exploring new culture, new cities, meeting new people, making new Friends and tasting a variety of food! Well it's a dream for many but MJ LaBoy is living those.

He is living in Astoria, Queens NYC. MJ LaBoy is a young 33 year old Entrepreneur who loves to travel. He is among those who believes in chasing their dreams and making best out of that. Just to achieve his goals Michael J. LaBoy planned to work on his dreams. He choose travelling to influence and inspire the youngsters and spreading the message to love oneself and the world. He believes that making memories is really important because memories are only going to be with us for a long period in this temporary world.

Being an active social media user MJ LaBoy have more than 19.8 k followers on Instagram.His recent achievements are something to emphasize on, he has travelled to many countries in a span of only one year that on his own earnings. Those countries are:-Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Moscow. That sounds phenomenal! Now he is all set with his upcoming plans of celebrating his new year in Hong Kong and macau and will fly to turkey in march.

His journey is unstoppable, still has to go a long way and soon we'll get to listen a lot of his successful travel stories. Till then we wish him all the best for his future.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.