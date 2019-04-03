Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has taken potshots at Yash and Darshan, who are busy campaigning for Sumalatha in Mandya constituency.

"They (Yash and Darshan) are accustomed to having assistants holding umbrellas to shield them from the Sun. Now that they are campaigning under the Sun, they will understand the paint that the farmers face on daily basis," HD Kumaraswamy said at a press meet in Haasan.

Recently, HD Kumaraswamy had targeted both the stars after they had claimed to work like a pair of bullocks to ensure Sumalatha's victory.

"This pair of bullock is not meant for ploughing the field but to raid farmers' crops. What do they know about the difficulties of farming?" the Karnataka Chief Minister slammed the actors.

Yash and Darshan have put their weight behind Sumalatha, who is contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate. She is taking on HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar in the upcoming poll.

The actor has been repeatedly saying that their decision to back Sumalatha is only due to the love and respect that they have for her and her late husband Ambareesh. Rockline Venkatesh, Doddanna and many other actors have extended their support to her.

However, both Darshan and Yash have refused to react to any of the attacks coming their way from the Chief Minister as well as the JD (S) workers. The personal attacks have not just been limited to the actors but Sumalatha has also been targetted.

From being called an outsider to facing sexist remarks, her opponents have wasted no opportunity to target her.