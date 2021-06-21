HD Devegowda's yoga skills put many to shame; customary pics going viral [photos]

Every year, the former Indian Prime Minister has made it a practice to show the nation how well he can flex his muscles while performing different asanas on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The 88-year-old sends a strong message to the people of the nation to "embrace yoga" and photos of him practicing yoga straight from his residence will put many youngsters to shame.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations of International Yoga Day is limited to homes. On the event of 7th International Day of Yoga, Devegowda can be seen doing different asanas, with the help of a yoga instructor by his side.

"Yoga has always been my foundation of well-being. Let's embrace yoga, the practice that has been validated for centuries to enhance our mental, physical and spiritual well-being, on this International Yoga Day," Devegowda tweeted on the occasion.

PM Modi on Yoga Day

At a time when the entire world has been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people's enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished and Yoga remained a ray of hope amid the crisis.

"When the invisible virus of Corona had knocked the world, then no country was prepared for it, by means, by strength and by mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, Yoga has become a great medium of self-confidence," Modi said.

Noting that whenever India and its sages spoken of health, Modi said it has not only meant physical health. "That is why so much emphasis has been laid on physical health as well as mental health in Yoga.

When India proposed the International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, the Prime Minister said it was the spirit behind it to make this science of Yoga accessible to the whole world.