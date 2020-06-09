In the days coming up to the launch of the Last of Us Part 2 on the Playstation 4, fans are getting some more good news. Reportedly, HBO's post-apocalyptic pandemic thriller The Last of Us has chosen its director.

Johan Renck — who directed all five episodes of HBO's riveting Chernobyl — has reportedly signed on to helm the project's pilot episode. Renck has also worked on Breaking Bad, Vikings, and that other zombie thriller, The Walking Dead. We have to say, that is quite the resume. Chernobyl was a massive hot for HBO. And it is certainly heartening to hear that the team behind the riveting drama will be working on the Last of Us.

The hire keeps the Chernobyl team together as the showrunner for The Last of Us is Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. Reportedly, Mazin will be writing the pilot along with Neil Druckmann, who was the writer and creative director for the videogame version of The Last of Us.

The official The Last of Us description states that the story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a survivor has been hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. The description goes on to state that what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as both Joel and Ellie must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. The show is still in early stages of development and has not yet been greenlit to series. But we hope it is.