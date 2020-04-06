Almost 20 years ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan was launched in her debut film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, she was well-known as Karisma Kapoor's sister. The actress garnered a special kind of popularity for her appearance as Pooh in Karan Johar's second film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In one of the videos, that has surfaced on the internet, a slightly shy and nervous Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was back then, just Kareena Kapoor, was seen maintaining a reserved approach with the media. She was nervous, but she never let her guards down and answered the questions only after carefully listening to what the media had asked. A part of her seemed unprepared to face the camera that was conscious of her presence.

Beside her was Abhishek Bachchan who was comparatively more confident in his approach towards the media Meanwhile, Kareena got a little distracted and was seen gesturing someone else while talking to the media in a formal event.

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has definitely developed as an influencer. She was recently seen in Angrezi Medium which has released online, due to the coronavirus scare, that had otherwise affected its theatrical release in India.

Presently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan walks in, she is conscious of her starry image. She was last seen in a full-fledged role in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has her own radio show, where she invites various guests from the Hindi film fraternity and social media influencers to have a fun chat session.

The actress, recently also made her debut on social media where she often updates her fans on what Taimur and Saif are up to in the midst of lockdown. While she has only made her debut on Instagram, many of her fans can't wait to see her profile on Facebook and Twitter as well.

On the work front, her project Takht has been on hold, due to the ongoing coronavirus scare that has struck Bollywood.