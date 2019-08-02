Sunix Thakor an ace YouTuber and video editor his journey has not been an easy one having to face a number of hurdles but leaving no stone unturned Sunix had an aim and was on to complete it by any mean making him one of the top YouTuber in India.

YouTube content creation has always been a task to accomplish having tremendous competition in the market but the ones gaining excellence in this field would succeed.

A similar story is the one of Sunix who has aced the YouTube content creation by polishing his skills and nurturing them for something big.

Sunix today owns one of the top YouTube channels in India with 1.1 million-plus subscribers and 225+ million views on his channel making him a digital sensation. His content truly is the king of the digital market with maximum viewers generated.

Today he has achieved a commendable position in the digital market world.

