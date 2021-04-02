Days after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recovered from it, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress confirmed the news and shared a post on her social media handle for all her fans and followers.

In a statement shared late night on Thursday, the 28-year-old actress wrote: "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors." Alia also thanked concerned fans in her post, adding: "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Here's what Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram story:

Of late, Alia Bhatt has been quite busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in Mumbai. Director Bhansali had tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of March, however, he recovered in a few weeks.

Recently, Alia Bhatt's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor also got affected by the COVID-19 virus. Few days after Ranbir's coronavirus diagnosis, Alia revealed in an Instagram story that she was in isolation for a few days and had tested negative.

On March 11, Alia had posted: "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same."

While Ranbir Kapoor was quarantined, Alia Bhatt had dedicated a post to her boyfriend Ranbir, writing: "Major missing."

Many B-town celebs affected by coronavirus

In the recent past, the number of coronavirus cases has drastically increased and quite a number of B-town celebs, including Aamir Khan, Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranvir Shorey, have tested COVID-19 positive.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' slated to release

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' where the actress will be seen as a mafia queen. The film is expected to release on July 30 this year. Apart from this, Alia will be seen starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'.

The actress's future films lined up include SS Rajamouli's much-talked-about 'RRR', where she will be seen with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. 'RRR' will mark Alia Bhatt's debut in south Indian cinema.