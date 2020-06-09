A day after Rajnath Singh took a dig at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the leader hit back at the Union Defence Minister on Tuesday and asked him to clarify if the Chinese have occupied the Indian territory in Ladakh.

Questioning the month-long India-China standoff, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Once RM [Raksha Mantri] is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?"

The Wayanad MP's remarks came a day after Rajnath Singh took a jibe at the Congress after Rahul Gandhi asked questions over the concern of the border conflict with China.

Haath me dard ho to dawa kije, haath hi jab dard ho to kya kije (You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to do when the hand itself is the cause of pain)," Rajnath Singh said in tweet in reply to the Congress leader with Ghalib couplet.

The Defence Minister referred in relation to the Congress' election symbol of the hand.

War of words between Cong-BJP intensifies

The war of words between both the Congress and the BJP escalated yesterday after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Amit Shah after he stated that India is the only country after the United States and Israel to guard its borders.

The Congress leader took a jibe at Shah, saying "everyone knows the reality of the borders".

"Everyone knows the reality of the borders, but 'Shah-yad' (maybe) it's a good idea to keep one's heart happy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Speaking at a public rally in Bihar on Sunday via video-conference, Shah said: "India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. And India is next to the US, Israel in protecting its borders."

On June 3, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the Modi government over a military standoff with China in Ladakh. He had tweeted: "Can the government of India please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?"