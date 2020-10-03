Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where the gruesome gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman by upper caste men took place, has turned into a fortress and no one is allowed to go inside the village as the state police guards it. One reason for this is that the Government does not want anyone to enter the village until the special investigation team formed to investigate the case finishes its task at hand.

The latest development in the case is that on Saturday the media was allowed to meet the family after 50 hours. After the media met the family, it said that they are not satisfied with the SIT and they want safety for themselves. They have also refused to undergo or take the narco analysis.

Victim's kin phones tapped

A recent turn of things into this case had sparked a row as a major news channel alleged that the phone calls of the victim's family were being recorded by the Yogi Adityanath Government.

On Friday, the news channel issued a statement asking for an explanation from the government about how a conversation by one of its reporters, who was covering the case in Hathras, was leaked on social media. The telephone conversation between the channel's reporter Tanushree Pandey and the brother of the deceased, Sandeep, has gone viral on social media.

Government questioned

The Government was further questioned that why are the victim's family members kept under surveillance as police has placed huge barricades all around the village.

In the clip, it is seen that the reporter asks Sandeep to send her a video statement of the victim's father that he was being forced to go to the local police station in order to sign a document stating that the family was satisfied by the police probe.

Pandey is also talking about the video posted by Priyanka Gandhi in which the victim's father is stating that the family is not satisfied with the probe. Gandhi's video shows the woman's father saying, "My daughter's case should be probed by the CBI and monitored by a Supreme Court judge. We are under pressure from officials and confined to our home while the media has also been disallowed from meeting us."

BJP blames media

The Bharatiya Janata Party further stated that the media was trying to coerce false statements out of the victim's family and the facts were being misreported. Amit Malviya from the BJP appeared for a debate on the news channel and stated that due to the media's misreporting, reporters were banned from entering the village.

Malviya also stated that the victim's family had filed different statements about the woman's death and the matter needs to be probed.