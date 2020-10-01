Hathras gangrape and murder case has stirred havoc in the country. Now, the postmortem reports of the 20-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, revealed that she suffered a fracture in her neck as a result of repeated strangulation.

According to reports, the postmortem made observations that "injury to the cervical spine produced by indirect trauma and its resultant sequelae." This means that the accused strangled the girl repeatedly resulting in the fracture in the neck.

The Postmortem conducted in Safdarjung Hospital in the presence of police personnel, also confirmed a ligature mark over the neck, which it said were consistent with the attempted strangulation.

The Hathras gangrape and murder

The 20-year-old Dalit woman was raped in a village in UP's Hathras by four men on September 14. The woman had died two weeks after she was attacked brutally while helping her mother in the fields.

She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. The woman was cremated in Hathras during the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.