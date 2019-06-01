Sai Pallavi seems to have probably bagged the biggest film of her career. The fast-growing actress has now been approached by SS Rajamouli for his mega-budget movie RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

There are strong rumours doing rounds that Sai Pallavi has been offered to play one of the female leads in the film. She is being considered for the role, which was supposed to be played by Daisy Edgar Jones, who walked out of the film due to personal issues.

"Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it's such a great character, I hope whomever they cast receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best. [sic]" Daisy Edgar Jones had posted after her exit from RRR.

Later, the names of Shraddha Kapoor, Nithya Menen and a few others were doing rounds. In the end, the offer has come Sai Pallavi's way, says the latest buzz.

It has to be noted that Alia Bhatt is also playing the female lead in the SS Rajamouli's creation.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi, who shot to fame with Malayalam movie Premam, has tasted success in Telugu and Tamil movies already. Her dance skills have won her a huge number of fans and it gets clearly evident after Her Rowdy Baby song from Kollywood film Maari 2 garnered close to five crore views on YouTube page.

Coming back to the SS Rajamouli's creation, it is a mega-budget film produced by DVV Daniah. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn plays a role with negative shade, while Alia Bhatt will romance Ram Charan in the period drama. The movie is made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously and RRR is common name for all the languages.

The film is set to release on July 30, 2020.