Ram Charan, NTR Jr and the team of RRR are all excited about the Oscars 2023. The song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song. The song has already become a global sensation inspiring endless Instagram reels on social media. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, Ram's costar from RC15, directed by Shankar, has shared a few interesting tidbits about the actor. Interestingly, Ram and Kiara have earlier shared screen space in the Telugu action thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

When quipped about how the RRR actor has changed post the success of the film, Kiara revealed that nothing has changed, 'he is still the same, so grounded, humble and a wonderful person.' The Kabir Singh actress also added that it is always lovely to work with Ram, as he is a fine actor and an excellent dancer. The film's working title has been revealed as CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), the polotical drama ius likely to hit the screen in January 2024. The official tirle will be announced on the actor's birthday, March 27.

Recently, at a press conference, Ram revealed that the storyline of RC15 is based loosely on the powerful officers who work 24*7 to build the nation. Earlier, there were speculations that the plot is based on the story of former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana. There are also speculations that Ram's uncle Pawan Kalyan might make an appearance in the film as an election commissioner. The film also stars Aravind Swamy, SJ. Suriah, Suresh Gopi, Esha Gupta, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra in important roles.