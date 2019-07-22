Rakul Preet Singh is probably the one actor, whose name has been linked to most of the big projects made in Tamil in recent years. Now, she is now connected to one more project.

Grapevine has it that Shankar has roped in Rakul Preet Singh for an important role in Indian 2. She is the latest actress to join the cast after Priya Bhavani Shankar and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The latest development has also paved way for the rumours whether Rakul Preet Singh has replaced Kajal Aggarwal, who was signed to play the female lead earlier. The latter had signed the project on the dotted lines and had taken part in the muhurat event earlier this year.

In fact, Kajal Aggarwal had stated that she would be joining the shooting in June. As the filming did not begin on time, her dates are apparently wasted. So, the actress might have opted out of the film.

However, one is also tempted to believe Indian 2 to be a two-heroine project like its predecessor in which Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar played female leads in the Kamal Haasan-starrer.

Nonetheless, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry who has earned fame not just in South films, but also in Bollywood. Sivakarthikeyan's untitled film and Milap Milan Zaveri's Marjaavaan are the projects in her kitty, while she is eagerly awaiting the release of Manmadhudu 2.

Coming back to Indian 2, the Shankar-directorial has Vidyut Jamwal, Aishwarya Rajesh, RJ Balaji, Siddharth, Paresh Rawal and others in the supporting cast.