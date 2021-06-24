Has Pugazh of Cooku with Comali fame married his Muslim girlfriend in a hush-hush manner? This is a rumour which became a hot topic of debate on social media among Tamil cine-goers and TV audience and the timely clarification has put an end to the baseless speculation.

What's The Rumour?

A couple of allegedly morphed pictures spread like wildfire on social media and YouTube channels to added fuel to the speculations of his secret marriage. Reports claimed that his girlfriend belongs to the Muslim community and both sides had opposition to their marriage.

Hence, the couple married in a private event graced by limited guests. Reacting to the speculation, Pugazh claimed that he is single and his primary focus is work. The actor also shared a black-and-white picture with a message that one should not lead a life with fear and live life for themselves.

The TV actor also spoke to Behindwoods website where he jokingly said that none invited him for his own wedding! "Nobody invited me for my own marriage. I wouldn't get married without telling anyone. I saw the memes going around, but I will definitely inform if I get married," he claimed.

Who is Pugazh?

Pugazh, who hails from Cuddalore, started his journey with Sirippuda in 2016. Thereafter, he was part of a few shows on Vijay TV, but it was Cooku With Comali which turned out to be a game-changer for him.

Now, the 30-year old is trying to make it big in Kollywood. Currently, he is working on Vijay Sethupathi's forthcoming film with Ponram and a film starring Ashwin Kumar of Cooku With Comali 2.