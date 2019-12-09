Has Kajal Aggarwal, who had confessed that she would marry soon recently, has apparently dropped a hint at her wedding? A picture posted by her on Instagram has paved way for the rumours of her marriage.

Is Kajal Aggarwal leaving a hint or people analysing too much?

In the said photo, Kajal Aggarwal is on standing on the beach as she makes a heart symbol or love symbol with her hands. While many might have ignored that she had possibly tried to indicate that she was in love with the sunset view, a section of people have taken it as a hint given by the actress that love is in the air and she is planning to marry.

Kajal Confession

Her comments about marriage in November only make this rumour stronger. Kajal Aggarwal had spoken about her wedding in a Telugu chat show by saying, "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon." However, the actress had refused to reveal the identity of her husband-to-be.

When the host enquired about the traits her ideal man should possesses, Kajal Aggarwal said, "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."

In other interviews earlier, Kajal Aggarwal had indicated that she would not marry a person from film industry. There are speculations of the actress tying the knot with a businessman and the groom choosen by her parents.

Her Movies

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has some exciting films in her kitty. Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Sanjay Gupta's Hindi film Mumbai Saga and her Hollywood debut flick Mosagallu.

With actress working even after their marriage is becoming a norm in South film industry, the wedding might be on the cards.