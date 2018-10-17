A seven-year-old girl, who was returning home from her school, was allegedly raped by a man in Haryana's Rewari district, police said on Wednesday.

The man grabbed the child and took her to the fields and raped her there on Tuesday, they said.

The girl was profusely bleeding when she reached home, police said. She narrated the ordeal to her mother following which police were informed, they added.

The child was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, police said. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

The girl's parents are said to be migrant labourers.