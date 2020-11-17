Harshit Pawar is a young dancer, believes that dreams do come true if you genuinely believe in them.

He says he is a national-level dancer and choreographer from Haryana and claims to have been in the news before for his achievements as he has won several state and national level dance competitions.

He says he started his journey ever since he was 5 years old and started participating in dance competitions from the age of 11. At that young age, he says he felt tremendous joy in dancing and he decided that this is the career that he wants for himself.

As of now, he is the founder of Stage Vibe. The company he says is something that any dancer would vibe with. He claims they have been providing the stage to many aspiring dancers and helping them in making their dreams come true.

His YouTube and Instagram he says have many followers whom he keeps updated with his vibe on a regular basis.

Dance as an artform does not remain immortalized like a painting or literature but dance teaches one to live in the moment and it is the only art form that immortalizes the artist. He feels he has been doing a good job both as a dancer and as a contributor in this art form.