Harsh Ronak Singh

Bollywood! The only industry that doesn't ask for your qualifications but only for your skills and talent. Harsh the digital influencer, blogger, Star of social media is soon going to make his first debut in a Bollywood movie and rock.

His influential contents as well as blogging social media and on Instagram are mostly about lifestyle that are really nifty.

Fashion and lifestyle tips during meet and greets, style and grooming session to address and cope up major issues like aging, body shaming, fitness, lack of confidence in youth is what Harsh is currently focusing on. "Self- confidence is the best outfit, rock it and own it," Harsh says

Talking about his upcoming Bollywood movie then there is a good communiqué for all his admirer. He is going to make a debut in his first ever Bollywood project it's a good start along with a new opportunity for him because of his skills and talent. The way he presents and influences others through his lifestyle video content, gave him a golden ticket to Bollywood. He has more than 263k followers on his instagram account and a great fan following as well.

We wish him a great for his future and will soon be able to see in bollywood.

