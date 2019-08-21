Should we make way for the new couple? While onscreen they may play enemies, there might be something cooking between Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton! Are you shocked and surprised? Well, you better be considering how the last thing anybody would have expected was a camaraderie between these two.

The Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, are sparking rumours of a romance.

Taking to Instagram, Felton shared an adorable picture of himself teaching his close friend Watson how to play the guitar. He even captioned the image as "Quick learner x". Of course, this pair was not spared by the internet who immediately assumed that there could be something beyond friendship brewing between them.

A user even commented, "BRAD & GAGA, make room." Hard to ignore a comment so apt! Well, if you don't remember, let us jog your memory. Cooper's 2018 hit debut directorial A Star is Born, which stars him with Lady Gaga, brought about a series of romance rumours.

Right from their sizzling chemistry on-screen to their ultra-romantic performance at the Oscars 2019, everything about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's togetherness only sparked rumours as people assumed them to have connected through music.

Hence, the reference to A Star is Born to explain what could be the possible future of Felton and Watson is an idea that fans can't get over. One fan even shared a Harry Potter reference by calling them "Dramione". Funniest was one comment pointing at Malfoy's problem with mudbloods and Granger being one herself. The commenter wrote, "Good thing you prefer mudbloods now."

This is not the first time that the actors have sparked rumours. In the past, on several occasions when Emma put up pictures with her good friend Tom or even gave credit to him for her picture, the internet went in a tizzy.

In fact, back in 2012, as Watson appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, she even confessed to having harboured a major crush on her co-star. She said, "Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it really." We wonder what Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, has to say about this!